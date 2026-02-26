Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: The Role of Education in Nation-Building

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the role of education in nation-building during the University of Kashmir's convocation. Celebrating female student achievements, Sinha urged the youth to prioritize the nation's progress. He highlighted adaptability, learning from failures, and technology as vital for success in the digital age.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the importance of education in building a strong nation at the University of Kashmir's 21st convocation ceremony. He praised the significant achievements of female graduates, urging the young generation to make the country's progress their top priority.

Sinha highlighted three crucial aspects for success in today's world: adaptability to changing circumstances, viewing failure as a learning opportunity, and leveraging technology as a tool. He reminded students that education is a transformative force rather than a privilege, especially in the rapidly evolving digital era.

The Lieutenant Governor also noted the ambitious goal for India to become a developed nation by 2047, stressing that continuous effort and the right use of technology are essential. Recognizing the achievements of female students, he endorsed Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on women's empowerment and innovation in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

