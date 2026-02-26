Supreme Court Takes NCERT to Task Over Textbook Controversy
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh supports the Supreme Court's indignation over NCERT textbook content criticizing the judiciary. Terming the content as 'vile', he calls for an investigation into RSS's influence. The Supreme Court has issued notices and a blanket ban on the contentious material, escalating political tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a robust defense of judicial dignity, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has thrown his weight behind the Supreme Court's criticism of derogatory references in NCERT textbooks. Ramesh questioned the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging a decade of 'malice-driven' textbook revisions.
Ramesh's remarks come amid heightened controversy over a Class 8 Social Science textbook chapter that critiques the judiciary. The resultant uproar led to NCERT's apology and the withdrawal of the contentious book following accusations of delivering inappropriate content.
Intensifying the debate, the Supreme Court has dispatched show cause notices to senior education officials and imposed a blanket ban on the controversial chapter. The court's actions underline its commitment to preserving judicial integrity against misrepresentation, despite NCERT's public contrition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I am very sad at what has happened, there was no intention to insult judiciary: Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT textbook row.
Judicial Integrity Upheld: Supreme Court Bans NCERT Textbook
We have utmost respect for judiciary, court's directives will be complied with: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT textbook row.
Supreme Court Cracks Down on Controversial NCERT Textbook
Textbook mentioning corruption in judiciary will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities: NCERT.