Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes NCERT to Task Over Textbook Controversy

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh supports the Supreme Court's indignation over NCERT textbook content criticizing the judiciary. Terming the content as 'vile', he calls for an investigation into RSS's influence. The Supreme Court has issued notices and a blanket ban on the contentious material, escalating political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:54 IST
Supreme Court Takes NCERT to Task Over Textbook Controversy
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust defense of judicial dignity, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has thrown his weight behind the Supreme Court's criticism of derogatory references in NCERT textbooks. Ramesh questioned the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging a decade of 'malice-driven' textbook revisions.

Ramesh's remarks come amid heightened controversy over a Class 8 Social Science textbook chapter that critiques the judiciary. The resultant uproar led to NCERT's apology and the withdrawal of the contentious book following accusations of delivering inappropriate content.

Intensifying the debate, the Supreme Court has dispatched show cause notices to senior education officials and imposed a blanket ban on the controversial chapter. The court's actions underline its commitment to preserving judicial integrity against misrepresentation, despite NCERT's public contrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

 Global
2
Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

 India
3
Protest for Due Dearness Allowance Halts Traffic in Kolkata

Protest for Due Dearness Allowance Halts Traffic in Kolkata

 India
4
Kremlin Navigates Economic Challenges Amid Falling Energy Revenues

Kremlin Navigates Economic Challenges Amid Falling Energy Revenues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026