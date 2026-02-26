Supreme Court Takes NCERT to Task Over Textbook Controversy

In a robust defense of judicial dignity, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has thrown his weight behind the Supreme Court's criticism of derogatory references in NCERT textbooks. Ramesh questioned the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging a decade of 'malice-driven' textbook revisions.

Ramesh's remarks come amid heightened controversy over a Class 8 Social Science textbook chapter that critiques the judiciary. The resultant uproar led to NCERT's apology and the withdrawal of the contentious book following accusations of delivering inappropriate content.

Intensifying the debate, the Supreme Court has dispatched show cause notices to senior education officials and imposed a blanket ban on the controversial chapter. The court's actions underline its commitment to preserving judicial integrity against misrepresentation, despite NCERT's public contrition.

