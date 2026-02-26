Empowering Future Leaders: Gen-i Industry Internships Transform Education for Indian Students

In a groundbreaking educational initiative, Indian school students are experiencing real-world industry dynamics through the Gen-i Industry Internships.

Now in its third cohort, the program saw 64 students from over 2,000 applicants gain hands-on experience in research, product development, and media, showcasing their innovative projects on international platforms like the ISF Junicorn Global Summit in Dubai.

Teachers and parents laud this approach for fostering crucial skills like critical thinking, communication, and collaboration, reflecting a shift in Indian education towards practical problem-solving and leadership development over traditional academic pursuits.

