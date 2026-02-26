Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: Gen-i Industry Internships Transform Education for Indian Students

Indian school students are gaining unprecedented industry experience through Gen-i Industry Internships. The program, now in its 3rd iteration, enables students to engage in real-world projects, develop innovative solutions, and present findings globally. This innovative educational model is reshaping early professional learning in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking educational initiative, Indian school students are experiencing real-world industry dynamics through the Gen-i Industry Internships.

Now in its third cohort, the program saw 64 students from over 2,000 applicants gain hands-on experience in research, product development, and media, showcasing their innovative projects on international platforms like the ISF Junicorn Global Summit in Dubai.

Teachers and parents laud this approach for fostering crucial skills like critical thinking, communication, and collaboration, reflecting a shift in Indian education towards practical problem-solving and leadership development over traditional academic pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

