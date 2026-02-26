Controversy Over NCERT Textbook Sparks Judicial Outrage

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed his distress over the inclusion of a controversial chapter on judicial corruption in an NCERT Class 8 textbook. Assuring accountability, he promised to take action against those responsible for drafting the contentious material.

The Supreme Court, finding the material defamatory, imposed a ban on the textbook's distribution. The court described the content as part of a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy' to undermine the judiciary's integrity, ordering the recall of all copies. This led to NCERT issuing a public apology and pledging to rewrite the chapter in consultation with relevant authorities.

Reacting to these developments, Minister Pradhan emphasized his respect for the judiciary, asserting that the move had no intent of harm. He assured that measures would be taken to adhere to the court's instructions. Meanwhile, the government expressed its dissatisfaction with the book's controversial references.

(With inputs from agencies.)