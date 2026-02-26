Supreme Court Urges Amicable Resolution in Isha Foundation Land Dispute

The Supreme Court has intervened in a land dispute involving Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation and a Coimbatore resident, urging an amicable settlement. The objection stems from a crematorium set up by the foundation near the petitioner's home.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, suggested that Isha Foundation offer a fair market price for the resident's property, facilitating relocation. The court appointed former Madras High Court Judge B Rajendran as a mediator, with a hearing scheduled for April 17.

This case hinges on local rules governing burial sites, highlighting a conflict between legal interpretations and social good. The foundation's efforts are noted as addressing a lack of urban burial space, emphasizing their charitable intent while underlining the necessity for lawful adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)