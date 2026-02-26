Supreme Court Urges Amicable Resolution in Isha Foundation Land Dispute
The Supreme Court has urged Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation and a Coimbatore resident to amicably settle a land dispute involving a crematorium. The court suggested a market-based compensation for the resident, while appointing Justice B Rajendran as mediator. This case involves interpretations of local cemetery rules.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has intervened in a land dispute involving Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation and a Coimbatore resident, urging an amicable settlement. The objection stems from a crematorium set up by the foundation near the petitioner's home.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, suggested that Isha Foundation offer a fair market price for the resident's property, facilitating relocation. The court appointed former Madras High Court Judge B Rajendran as a mediator, with a hearing scheduled for April 17.
This case hinges on local rules governing burial sites, highlighting a conflict between legal interpretations and social good. The foundation's efforts are noted as addressing a lack of urban burial space, emphasizing their charitable intent while underlining the necessity for lawful adherence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IJK Kicks Off Seat-Sharing Talks with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu Election
BJP Chief Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Misusing Central Schemes
Driving Green: CNG Buses Hit the Road in Tamil Nadu
Sasikala's New Political Party to Debut in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections