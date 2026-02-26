Left Menu

Supreme Court Sets Stage for Expert Review on Aravalli Hills Definition

The Supreme Court has scheduled a review hearing regarding the definition of the Aravalli Hills, initiating the formation of an expert panel. All mining operations in the region remain halted until further notice. This move follows widespread criticism of a new definition potentially jeopardizing the ecological balance of the Aravalli Range.

A drone view of Aravallis in Ajmer (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court has announced a forthcoming hearing on the definition case concerning the Aravalli Hills, aiming to set up an expert panel to assess the region's boundaries. The hearing date will be published on the Court's website after the official order is uploaded.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted that all activities, particularly licensed mining operations, have ceased. The Court emphasized that this status quo must be preserved until these matters are addressed systematically. "Post the matter for the purpose of constitution of the committee and other issues that arise for determination," the Court instructed during proceedings.

Previously, the Supreme Court had put on hold its decision accepting the Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills, which exposed the region to potential mining risks. The Court has issued notices to the Centre and states affected by the definition, demanding responses to its intervention amid concerns about environmental impacts threatened by a 100-metre height criterion adoption.

