Supreme Court Reviews Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on Gitanjali J Angmo's plea, challenging her husband, Sonam Wangchuk's, detention under the NSA to March 10. Wangchuk, accused of inciting violence in Leh, denies the allegations. The court is reviewing videos of his speeches before finalizing its decision.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:37 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
The Supreme Court of India has delayed the hearing of a plea contesting the detention of noted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The hearing, originally scheduled for today, is now set for March 10, pending the court's review of video evidence provided by Wangchuk's legal team.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale stated that they need to examine the recorded speeches of Wangchuk during the court's Holi vacation. This decision came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's absence prompted a request for adjournment, contested by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Wangchuk, accused of prompting serious unrest in Leh, which resulted in casualties, has denied allegations of incitement. His detention under the NSA is justified by the Centre as a preventive measure against threats to national security. The court will next decide on the plea's merit, considering Wangchuk's contributions in education and environmental conservation.

