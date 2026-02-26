Left Menu

West Bengal Gears Up for Elections Amid CAPF Deployment and Supreme Court Interventions

West Bengal readies for the Assembly elections with the deployment of 480 CAPF companies, as the Election Commission of India pre-empts the formal schedule announcement. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court facilitates voter roll verification in the state, addressing a shortage of officers to examine over 50 lakh objections.

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster security ahead of the impending Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will deploy 480 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) maintains confidence, affirming the party's preparedness in the face of this development. 'Mamata Banerjee has ensured readiness. We are unfazed by CAPF's presence,' he told ANI.

Starting March 1, 2026, CAPF personnel will arrive in the poll-bound state even before the formal election schedule is declared. The deployment will occur in two phases, with 240 companies arriving initially on March 1, followed by an equal contingent on March 10. This significant security measure underscores the ECI's commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

Concurrency, the West Bengal government welcomed the Supreme Court's recent decision permitting additional civil judges to aid in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. With the backing of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the move addresses concerns over a shortfall of officers needed to verify over 50 lakh objections classified under 'Logical Discrepancy.' The court's intervention aims to enhance the accuracy and transparency of the electoral rolls, providing voters in West Bengal with reassurances about their electoral rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

