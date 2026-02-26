CJI Surya Kant Vows Supreme Court Registry Reforms Before Retirement

In a significant development, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has committed to initiating reforms in the listing practices of cases at the Supreme Court before his retirement. This move is aimed at resolving persistent procedural inconsistencies within the registry.

The Chief Justice's remarks emerged during a court session concerning a dispute over the UP Gangsters Act, previously dismissed by different benches. His comments reflect ongoing concerns about the mismanagement of case listings, which have led to repetitive litigations concerning the same issues.

Highlighting the need for systemic changes, CJI Kant emphasized the importance of addressing the entrenched culture among registry officials who perceive their roles as permanent compared to the transient nature of judges. The Chief Justice underscored the critical need for administrative solutions to enhance the efficiency and consistency of the Supreme Court's functioning.