Left Menu

CJI Surya Kant Vows Supreme Court Registry Reforms Before Retirement

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed his determination to implement reforms in the Supreme Court's case listing procedures before his tenure ends. This declaration came amid discussions about the controversial Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, which is challenged for being inconsistent with central law provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:32 IST
CJI Surya Kant Vows Supreme Court Registry Reforms Before Retirement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has committed to initiating reforms in the listing practices of cases at the Supreme Court before his retirement. This move is aimed at resolving persistent procedural inconsistencies within the registry.

The Chief Justice's remarks emerged during a court session concerning a dispute over the UP Gangsters Act, previously dismissed by different benches. His comments reflect ongoing concerns about the mismanagement of case listings, which have led to repetitive litigations concerning the same issues.

Highlighting the need for systemic changes, CJI Kant emphasized the importance of addressing the entrenched culture among registry officials who perceive their roles as permanent compared to the transient nature of judges. The Chief Justice underscored the critical need for administrative solutions to enhance the efficiency and consistency of the Supreme Court's functioning.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
2
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States
3
Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

 India
4
From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026