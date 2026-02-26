Left Menu

Orissa HC Mandates Training to Uphold Arrest Protocols

The Orissa High Court has ordered the state police and home department to ensure police officers are trained to provide written grounds of arrest. This directive came during a bail hearing for three robbery suspects, highlighting concerns over violations of constitutional and legal arrest protocols.

Cuttack | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:35 IST
  • India

The Orissa High Court has issued a directive to the state police and home department to implement stringent training for police personnel regarding the constitutional requirement to furnish written grounds of arrest to everyone taken into custody.

This order was pronounced by Justice Gourishankar Satapathy during a bail plea for three accused involved in a July 2025 bank robbery in Nayagarh. Expressing concern over repeated violations of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Justice Satapathy emphasized that such procedural lapses make arrests legally vulnerable.

The court stressed that non-compliance with providing arrest grounds could render the arrest illegal, granting the accused an automatic bail entitlement. The DGP and home department's principal secretary have been tasked with overseeing the training of police officers to ensure adherence to these constitutional safeguards.

