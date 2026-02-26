Left Menu

Gujarat Board Exams Kick Off with Security and Encouragement

Gujarat's Class 10 and 12 board exams have started, featuring tight security and unique morale-boosting for students. Police have secured examination centers in Vadodara and Ahmedabad, while students are welcomed with motivational gestures, creating a supportive environment as they sit for their crucial assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:11 IST
Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Education Officer Ahemdabad City (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have begun across Gujarat, with students pouring into examination centers in Vadodara to tackle their tests.

Authorities have established 176 centers across the city, with over 1,000 police personnel deployed to ensure a smooth and secure examination process. On Day 1, students received warm welcomes featuring school band performances, flowers, chocolates, and jaggery to uplift their spirits.

Parents and teachers cheered students on with words of encouragement, while the administration urged punctuality and guideline compliance. In Ahmedabad, Education Officer Rohit Kumar Choudhary confirmed that comprehensive arrangements were in place, with emphasis on staffing and security collaboration with local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

