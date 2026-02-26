Gujarat Board Exams Kick Off with Security and Encouragement

The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have begun across Gujarat, with students pouring into examination centers in Vadodara to tackle their tests.

Authorities have established 176 centers across the city, with over 1,000 police personnel deployed to ensure a smooth and secure examination process. On Day 1, students received warm welcomes featuring school band performances, flowers, chocolates, and jaggery to uplift their spirits.

Parents and teachers cheered students on with words of encouragement, while the administration urged punctuality and guideline compliance. In Ahmedabad, Education Officer Rohit Kumar Choudhary confirmed that comprehensive arrangements were in place, with emphasis on staffing and security collaboration with local police.

