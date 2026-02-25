Left Menu

Founder of Maharashtra School Faces Harassment Allegations

A case has been filed against Baburao Kisan Jadhav, founder of a Maharashtra school, for alleged harassment of a female worker. Despite her rejection, he reportedly pursued contact repeatedly. He was detained and released, awaiting further investigation.

Updated: 25-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:44 IST
  • India

In Maharashtra's Latur district, a legal case has been opened against Baburao Kisan Jadhav, the founder and president of a local Aashram school, following allegations of harassment by a 30-year-old woman Anganwadi worker. The complaint was lodged on February 24 at the Murud police station.

The complainant, who visited the Vasantrao Naik Ashram School in Pimpalgaon Amba for Class 12 exam assistance, accused Jadhav of obtaining her phone number under false pretenses. Jadhav allegedly extended social invitations, offered monetary incentives, and persisted in contacting her despite her clear refusals.

As stated in the police report, Jadhav's actions led to a First Information Report being filed under BNS sections that address harassment and unwanted advances. He was briefly detained on February 23 but has since been released on notice. Authorities confirm that the investigation remains active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

