Left Menu

Conrad K Sangma Calls For Action Against Racial and Sexual Harassment Allegations

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has condemned the alleged racial and sexual harassment of a Nagaland woman doctor in Uttar Pradesh. He urged for serious action, emphasizing that such abuse shouldn't become a recurring headline. The incident has sparked condemnation across the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:38 IST
Conrad K Sangma Calls For Action Against Racial and Sexual Harassment Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has condemned the alleged racial and sexual harassment faced by a woman doctor from Nagaland in Uttar Pradesh. He called on authorities to take firm action, emphasizing that such incidents should not be reduced to mere headlines.

Sangma criticized the treatment of the resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, stating that such behavior is unworthy of a civilized nation. He underscored the need for justice for the victim and a strong stance against gender-based violence and racism.

This incident, the latest in a series, has brought the issue of discrimination against Northeasterners back into the national spotlight. Activists and lawmakers continue to advocate for stricter law enforcement and heightened awareness to combat these societal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress Protest

Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress P...

 India
2
Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
4
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026