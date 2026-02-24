Conrad K Sangma Calls For Action Against Racial and Sexual Harassment Allegations

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has condemned the alleged racial and sexual harassment faced by a woman doctor from Nagaland in Uttar Pradesh. He called on authorities to take firm action, emphasizing that such incidents should not be reduced to mere headlines.

Sangma criticized the treatment of the resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, stating that such behavior is unworthy of a civilized nation. He underscored the need for justice for the victim and a strong stance against gender-based violence and racism.

This incident, the latest in a series, has brought the issue of discrimination against Northeasterners back into the national spotlight. Activists and lawmakers continue to advocate for stricter law enforcement and heightened awareness to combat these societal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)