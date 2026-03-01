Situation to be reviewed to decide on board exams in Middle East from March 5 onwards: CBSE amid Iran-Israel conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Situation to be reviewed to decide on board exams in Middle East from March 5 onwards: CBSE amid Iran-Israel conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- board exams
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- conflict
- safety
- education
- students
- review
ALSO READ
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict
CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Conflict
Tensions Erupt as Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Attack on Iran
Raut Criticizes India's Silence Following US-Israel Attack on Iran