Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Passport Rights: A Victory for Personal Liberty

The Delhi High Court reaffirmed the right to hold a passport and travel abroad as a part of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Setting aside the impoundment of Yogesh Raheja’s passport, the court emphasized the need for reasonableness and natural justice in any state action restricting such rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:55 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Passport Rights: A Victory for Personal Liberty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed that the right to hold a passport and travel abroad is a crucial aspect of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This verdict emphasizes the judiciary's stance that any imposition on these rights must be reasonable and in line with the principles of natural justice.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav made this assertion while overturning the Centre's decision to impound Yogesh Raheja's passport. The impoundment was initially due to the non-disclosure of an FIR pending against Raheja during his passport renewal application. The court found that this action failed legal scrutiny, especially considering that judicial cognisance of the offence occurred after the impoundment.

The case highlights a 2019 office memorandum from the Ministry of External Affairs, which specifies that mere FIR registration does not equate to pending criminal proceedings regarding passport issuance. Consequently, orders related to Raheja's passport from January and March 2025 were set aside, marking a significant judicial victory reinforcing individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India
2
South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Market...

 Global
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
4
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026