Hero MotoCorp's February Surge: Revolutionizing Two-Wheeler Sales

Hero MotoCorp saw a surge in February 2026 sales, achieving a 44% rise in dealer dispatches compared to last year. Domestic sales of scooters and motorcycles drove this growth, with new models boosting demand. Global sales also grew, marking a 34% increase from the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:34 IST
In a robust performance for February 2026, Hero MotoCorp reported a 44 percent increase in dispatches to dealers, totaling 558,216 units, compared to the previous year's 388,068 units.

The Indian market showed a significant uptick, with domestic sales reaching 516,968 units, a 44.68 percent rise over February 2025 figures. The surge was primarily driven by scooters and the 100cc to 125cc motorcycle segment, reflecting a consumer shift towards newer models like the Xoom and Destini.

Globally, Hero MotoCorp's business maintained its upward trajectory with a 34 percent increase in dispatches, registering 41,248 units, compared to 30,772 units last year, underlining the brand's expanding international footprint.

