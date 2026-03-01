Left Menu

Stranded in Karachi: The Plight of Indians Amidst Middle East Unrest

Eight Indians, including a family from Kerala, are stranded in Karachi Airport due to a flight diversion caused by Middle East conflicts. Norka Roots is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their return to India, with a helpdesk set up for affected families.

Stranded in Karachi: The Plight of Indians Amidst Middle East Unrest
  Country:
  • India

Eight Indian nationals are currently stranded at Karachi airport in Pakistan after their flight was unexpectedly diverted due to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. Among them are three individuals from Kerala, including Krishnadas, Dr. Reshmi Menon, and their young daughter, Smrithi Menon, traveling from Baku to Kuwait with a layover in Sharjah.

Their Air Arabia flight was forced to land in Karachi following the closure of airspace impacted by the Middle East conflict. Officials from Norka Roots, an agency dedicated to assisting Non-Resident Keralites, are in close communication with the Ministry of External Affairs to arrange for their safe return to India.

Discussions are underway to reroute the stranded passengers via Colombo. In the interim, Norka Roots has established a helpdesk aimed at supporting NRKs and their families affected by the escalating situation in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

