Tensions Surge as Posters Protest Khamenei’s Death in Chhattisgarh

Posters and pamphlets protesting Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei's reported death in US-Israel strikes surfaced in Chhattisgarh, India. Demonstrators criticized the US and Israel, while police presence ensured security. State officials assured that records of citizens in conflict zones are maintained, emphasizing collaboration with the Central government for any arising issues.

Updated: 01-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:33 IST
Tensions Surge as Posters Protest Khamenei’s Death in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Protests erupted in Chhattisgarh as posters and pamphlets emerged condemning the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes allegedly conducted by the US and Israel.

Demonstrations were held in the Shia Muslim-dominated Mominpara area, where individuals criticized US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Precautionary measures, including police deployment, were implemented as locals planned a candle march.

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma reassured the public that documentation exists for citizens stranded in Iran and Gulf countries, and vowed coordination with the Central government to address potential concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

