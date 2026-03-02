Left Menu

Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

The Ministry of Education has launched the sixth phase of Yuva Sangam, a youth exchange program aimed at fostering unity and understanding among young people from various Indian states and Union Territories. The initiative promotes experiential learning through cultural and educational tours, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:20 IST
The Ministry of Education announced the initiation of the sixth phase of its prominent youth exchange program, Yuva Sangam, on Monday. This initiative aims to fortify emotional ties and mutual comprehension among young individuals from diverse Indian states and Union Territories.

Yuva Sangam, promoting the concept of "Unity in Diversity", facilitates structured exposure visits between state pairs. Young applicants aged 18–30, including students, NSS and NYKS volunteers, and professionals, are encouraged to register through the official portal, according to a senior MoE official.

Previous phases have seen more than 46,000 registrations nationwide, emphasizing its popularity. With over 6,000 participants in various phases, the program underscores experiential learning and national integration. The six-phase involves educational and cultural tours organized by 22 nodal Higher Education Institutions across different states and UTs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

