Vice President Radhakrishnan to Grace Mizoram University Convocation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to visit Aizawl this Friday as part of his scheduled duties. His primary purpose is to participate in the 20th convocation at Mizoram University, which will take place on Saturday morning.

The central university will welcome Radhakrishnan with officials indicating that necessary traffic adjustments will occur during his visit. This measure aims to maintain order and ensure smooth movement.

To thoroughly prepare for this significant event, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena presided over a high-level meeting. This gathering reviewed and finalized the arrangements, guaranteeing a successful and efficient visit by the Vice President.

