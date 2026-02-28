Shivraj Singh Confers 365 Degrees, 15 Gold Medals at RLBCAU Convocation, Jhansi

The Third Convocation Ceremony of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University (RLBCAU), Jhansi, was held with historic fervour as Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, personally conferred degrees on 365 graduating students and awarded 15 gold medals to meritorious scholars.

Opening his address with the slogans “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmi Bai Ki Jai,” the Minister described the convocation as “not the end of life, but the beginning of a new chapter of nation-building.”

Nation-Building Through Agriculture

Addressing students, faculty and farmers, Shri Chouhan said India today stands self-reliant in food grain production and is no longer dependent on other nations. He credited agricultural scientists and hardworking farmers for transforming India from a food-deficit country to a global agricultural powerhouse.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is earning global respect. It is now the responsibility of our youth to bring honour to the nation and their institution through knowledge, skills and values,” he said.

Emphasising the concept of a ‘Nutritious India’, he stressed that agricultural growth must now focus not only on production but also on quality, nutrition and value addition.

The Minister also outlined key policy initiatives reshaping Indian agriculture:

Fertiliser subsidies being made transparent through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into farmers’ accounts.

Creation of Farmer IDs for 8.5 crore farmers so far, with a target of reaching 12 crore.

The ‘Bharat Extension Platform’ delivering real-time crop advisories and information directly to farmers’ mobile phones.

He noted that Bundelkhand’s soil holds immense potential to lead a pulses revolution, adding that India’s ambition to become a global “Food Basket” will be realised only when scientific knowledge travels effectively from laboratories to farmers’ fields.

Agriculture as Entrepreneurship

Guest of Honour Dr. M.L. Jat, Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Secretary, DARE, described RLBCAU as an institution of national importance that is setting new academic and research benchmarks.

Calling Jhansi “the land of revolution,” he said it is poised to become the epicentre of a new agricultural revolution in oilseeds and pulses. He emphasised the role of intellectual property, innovation and climate-resilient research in shaping a developed India.

Dr. Jat urged students to view agriculture not merely as farming but as a dynamic sector offering entrepreneurship and start-up opportunities. He stressed that research on climate change adaptation, natural resource management and value addition must be prioritised to benefit the last farmer in the queue.

University’s Rapid Growth and Innovations

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh presented a detailed progress report, highlighting the university’s remarkable journey since its establishment in 2014 with just five students. Today, RLBCAU has grown to 1,100 students, with the highest-ever enrolment of girl students.

Beyond academic instruction, the university has evolved into a centre for technical advisory services, farmer training and innovation. Key infrastructural and technological advancements include:

A polyhouse and high-tech nursery

An integrated farming system model

Demonstration fields of durum wheat, mustard and gram

A crop cafeteria for diversified learning

Expansion efforts are underway, with the College of Fisheries and the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences operational in Datia, and the College of Horticulture in Morena (Madhya Pradesh) set to begin soon.

Degrees, Medals and Milestones

A total of 365 degrees were conferred:

235 Undergraduate students

127 Postgraduate students

3 Ph.D. scholars

Gold medals were awarded to 15 outstanding students across disciplines for academic excellence.

The ceremony began with the singing of Vande Mataram. The Chief Guest planted a sapling on campus, received a Guard of Honour from NCC cadets and inaugurated new infrastructure, including the Krishi Vigyan Mandap.

Commitment to Sustainability

Reinforcing environmental stewardship, Shri Chouhan shared his personal practice of planting one sapling daily and urged students to plant at least one tree on their birthdays. The Vice-Chancellor presented a pledge for daily plantation, reaffirming the university’s commitment to building a ‘Green Campus’.

The Minister also interacted with farmers during a Kisan Chaupal organised in the university fields and visited demonstration plots of mustard and gram cultivation, underscoring the importance of field-level engagement in agricultural policymaking.

With expanding academic programmes, cutting-edge demonstration models and a growing student base, RLBCAU’s third convocation marked not just an academic milestone but a renewed push toward innovation-driven, farmer-centric and sustainable agricultural development.