CBSE Postpones Exams Amid Middle East Conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday that class 12 board exams in the Middle East will be delayed until March 16, in response to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. The situation remains fluid, with exact dates yet to be provided by the authorities.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated the decision was made after assessing the tense circumstances in countries like Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as the mental health concerns of students. Prior exams had already been postponed, and class 10 exams were canceled entirely up to March 11.

The geopolitical tension escalated after the US and Israel conducted military strikes on Iran on February 28, leading to retaliatory attacks by Iran. Iran's response has targeted both Israel and American bases across the Gulf. India's government has urged for a peaceful resolution, highlighting the need for dialogue.

