Left Menu

CBSE Postpones Exams Amid Middle East Conflict

The CBSE has postponed class 12 board exams in the Middle East, including Bahrain and the UAE, due to the Iran-Israel conflict. The new dates will be announced later. The recent extension of the conflict has led India to advocate for a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:11 IST
CBSE Postpones Exams Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday that class 12 board exams in the Middle East will be delayed until March 16, in response to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. The situation remains fluid, with exact dates yet to be provided by the authorities.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated the decision was made after assessing the tense circumstances in countries like Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as the mental health concerns of students. Prior exams had already been postponed, and class 10 exams were canceled entirely up to March 11.

The geopolitical tension escalated after the US and Israel conducted military strikes on Iran on February 28, leading to retaliatory attacks by Iran. Iran's response has targeted both Israel and American bases across the Gulf. India's government has urged for a peaceful resolution, highlighting the need for dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

 Global
4
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States

Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026