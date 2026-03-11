Left Menu

Government Boosts AI Skills Among Civil Servants

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced prioritization of AI training for civil services through the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Over 1.5 crore employees are set to enhance digital skills across various domains, ensuring public workforce is equipped for modern challenges.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:46 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the government's commitment to increasing the capabilities of civil servants in artificial intelligence (AI). This announcement was part of a written response in the Lok Sabha.

Singh highlighted the efforts to use the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which serves more than 1.5 crore government employees from various central ministries and states. The platform offers 105 courses on AI and related technologies.

These initiatives aim to enhance digital skills among government officials, focusing on domains such as education, agriculture, public health, and cybersecurity, thereby preparing them for contemporary challenges in governance.

