Cabinet Set to Approve ISI Bill 2026: A Leap Towards Autonomy

The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, awaiting cabinet approval, proposes to incorporate ISI as a body corporate, enhancing its autonomy and governance. The bill seeks to empower ISI's Board of Governors and strengthens its academic framework, aligning with other top Indian institutions.

Updated: 11-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet is poised to approve the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, paving the way for ISI to become a body corporate and enhancing its governance and autonomy, as revealed in a parliamentary session on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, informed the Lok Sabha that inter-ministerial consultation on the draft bill has concluded, with legal vetting completed. The Board of Governors will comprise 11 members, focusing on academic and governance autonomy.

This legislation aims to align ISI with other national institutions, ensuring robust governance and elevating its status as a global educational and research hub.

