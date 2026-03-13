Revamping Education in Himachal: CBSE Affiliation & Digital Innovations

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently affiliated 151 government schools in Himachal Pradesh, integrating them into the CBSE curriculum from the upcoming academic session. This move, announced by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, aims to modernize education in the region.

During a meeting with senior education officials, Thakur reviewed various initiatives, highlighting the distribution of 7,635 tablets to high-achieving students by the end of the month. The initiative strives to enhance digital learning resources within government schools. He also addressed logistical challenges faced by students in remote areas due to school mergers, urging for improved transport facilities, particularly in inaccessible districts like Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti.

In addition to digital education efforts, Thakur emphasized the promotion of skill-based education by introducing horticulture as a vocational subject. The state has also seen progress in teacher recruitment, with the Finance Department approving the hiring of 870 teachers. Financial incentives have further facilitated infrastructure upgrades, and there are plans to establish new Kendriya Vidyalayas to bolster educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)