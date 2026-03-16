Combating Misinformation: Safeguarding CBSE Exams

The ongoing CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams have seen at least 20 reports of misinformation and rumours, according to the Ministry of Education.

Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, released the information in response to a Lok Sabha inquiry, stating, "Concerned media platforms were requested to remove such videos, and they were promptly taken down."

The CBSE is working with CERT-In, I4C, and social media representatives to curb fake news and has issued advisories for 2026 stakeholders to remain cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)