Combating Misinformation: Safeguarding CBSE Exams
During the CBSE board exams, 20 instances of misinformation were reported. The Union Minister of State for Education highlighted efforts to remove misleading content. Advisory measures for future exams and collaborations with cyber agencies aim to prevent further dissemination of fake news.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:17 IST
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- India
The ongoing CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams have seen at least 20 reports of misinformation and rumours, according to the Ministry of Education.
Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, released the information in response to a Lok Sabha inquiry, stating, "Concerned media platforms were requested to remove such videos, and they were promptly taken down."
The CBSE is working with CERT-In, I4C, and social media representatives to curb fake news and has issued advisories for 2026 stakeholders to remain cautious.
(With inputs from agencies.)