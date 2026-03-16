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Tragic Honor Killing in Punjab: Man Axes Family Over Infidelity Suspicions

A man in Punjab, Pakistan, allegedly murdered his wife and five children, suspecting infidelity. Muhammad Yaseen confessed to the crime, claiming his wife planned to elope. He attacked his family at night. A murder case is filed amid ongoing issues with 'honor killings,' affecting around 1,000 women annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:34 IST
Tragic Honor Killing in Punjab: Man Axes Family Over Infidelity Suspicions
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic case reported from Punjab, Pakistan, a man, identified as Muhammad Yaseen, allegedly ended the lives of his wife and five children in an 'honor killing'. Suspecting his wife's infidelity, Yaseen took the drastic step, police confirmed.

The gruesome incident unfolded in a Sargodha district village, 200 kilometers from Lahore, during the early hours of the morning. Yaseen, 45, believed his wife was unfaithful and involved with another man, fueling his actions. He suspected some of his children were not biologically his.

Yaseen's attack caught the family while they slept, resulting in multiple fatalities. Despite attempted suicide, Yaseen survived and was arrested. This act reflects a broader, alarming trend across Pakistan, where approximately 1,000 women face honor-related violence annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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