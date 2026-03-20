Bharat Innovates Pre-Summit: Unveiling India's Deep-Tech Future
The Ministry of Education is hosting a two-day pre-summit for Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech at IIT Bombay, showcasing 137 startups. The event aims to accelerate Indian deep-tech innovations globally, creating linkages with corporates, investors, and global stakeholders. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the summit, highlighting 13 tech domains.
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The Ministry of Education is spearheading a two-day pre-summit event for the Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech initiative at IIT Bombay, officials announced. The summit, set for Saturday, is expected to feature 137 emerging deep-tech startups, meticulously selected from over 3,000 nationwide applications.
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan will deliver a keynote address, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering innovation across critical sectors. This flagship program, guided by India's principal scientific advisor, was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act as a global springboard for Indian deep-tech industries.
The summit promises to be a melting pot for technological discourse, covering 13 advanced tech domains such as healthcare, space, and smart mobility. It will foster investor relations and industry partnerships, propelling Indian startups from the technology readiness level to global deployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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