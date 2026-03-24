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Rajasthan Board Exam Triumph: Girls Lead with Stellar Results

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) reported impressive pass rates of over 94% for classes 5, 8, and 10 exams. Girls excelled, outperforming boys across all levels. Approximately 10.68 lakh students took the class 10 exam, with impressive individual performances. Results announcement faced website accessibility issues due to high traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:27 IST
Rajasthan Board Exam Triumph: Girls Lead with Stellar Results
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  • India

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced its exam results for classes 5, 8, and 10 on Tuesday, revealing a strong pass rate exceeding 94% across the board. The release was officially declared by Education Minister Madan Dilawar in Ajmer.

In a remarkable performance, girls consistently outshone boys, with class 10 results showing a pass rate of 94.90% for girls compared to 93.63% for boys. Top achievers in various subjects showcased outstanding scores, including Ridhima Jangid from Jaipur, who achieved an exceptional 99.67%.

Despite minor technical difficulties accessing the official results online due to heavy traffic, students could access their scores through alternative platforms. The RBSE's high success rates reflect steadfast academic dedication among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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