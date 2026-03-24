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Debate Over Ideological Influence in Karnataka Universities

Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar supports the government's decision to halt a lecture series on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at the Karnataka State Open University. The Minister emphasized the need for public universities to stay apolitical. The issue has sparked political debate as several high-profile attendees are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:51 IST
Debate Over Ideological Influence in Karnataka Universities
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's decision to stop a lecture series on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at the Karnataka State Open University has ignited widespread debate. Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar emphasized that public universities should remain apolitical, sparking criticism from the BJP.

Sudhakar expressed concerns about the event, organized by a wing linked to the RSS, being held at a state university without government approval. 'Our public universities are meant to be apolitical,' he told reporters, criticizing the involvement of the Vice-Chancellor.

The event, involving high-profile figures and government officials, urges a broader discussion on the influence of ideological groups in educational institutions. The government assures close monitoring of the situation to maintain the apolitical stand of universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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