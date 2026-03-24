Debate Over Ideological Influence in Karnataka Universities

Karnataka's decision to stop a lecture series on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at the Karnataka State Open University has ignited widespread debate. Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar emphasized that public universities should remain apolitical, sparking criticism from the BJP.

Sudhakar expressed concerns about the event, organized by a wing linked to the RSS, being held at a state university without government approval. 'Our public universities are meant to be apolitical,' he told reporters, criticizing the involvement of the Vice-Chancellor.

The event, involving high-profile figures and government officials, urges a broader discussion on the influence of ideological groups in educational institutions. The government assures close monitoring of the situation to maintain the apolitical stand of universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)