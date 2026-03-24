Volatility Rattles Wall Street Amid Middle East Tensions
Wall Street's main indexes experienced mixed results amid choppy trading as investors navigated potential de-escalation in Middle East tensions following President Trump's decision to postpone strikes on Iran. The market remains volatile, with private credit concerns and merges impacting performance despite a brief relief rally.
Wall Street's main indexes experienced fluctuations on Tuesday, as investors navigated a complex market landscape influenced by shifting Middle East tensions. Following President Trump's postponement of strikes on Iranian power plants, the market showed mixed results, suggesting cautious investor optimism for possible de-escalation.
Despite a rough start, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indexes exhibited varied movements, fueled by factors such as rising oil prices and private credit challenges. Ares Management and Apollo Global both faced redemption limits, echoing recent actions by BlackRock and Morgan Stanley.
As the conflict drives oil prices up, inflation concerns resurface, affecting central bank rate forecasts. In other developments, Jefferies' shares rose on potential acquisition news, while Estee Lauder faced backlash amid merger talks with Puig Brands. Investors continue to grapple with an unpredictable market environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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