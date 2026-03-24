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Hindustan Power Ventures into India's Critical Minerals Sector

Hindustan Power has received a Letter of Intent for exploring the Padhar Platinum Group Elements (PGE) block in Madhya Pradesh, marking its entrance into the critical minerals sector essential for clean energy technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:07 IST
Hindustan Power Ventures into India's Critical Minerals Sector
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Hindustan Power announced on Tuesday that it has received a Letter of Intent for the exploration of the Padhar Platinum Group Elements (PGE) block located in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement follows a forward e-auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Mines, where a group company was declared the preferred bidder.

The awarded Letter of Intent allows Hindustan Power's group company to explore this critical mineral resource, which marks the group's entry into India's crucial minerals sector. According to company Chairman Ratul Puri, these elements are becoming increasingly important for technologies related to clean energy, advanced mobility, and high-value manufacturing processes.

Platinum group elements, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, play an essential role in innovations such as hydrogen fuel cells, emission control systems, and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production.

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