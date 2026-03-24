Indore Doctor Arrested Amid Allegations and Public Outrage

An arrest in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh has ignited significant public anger. A local doctor, Shahid alias Saeed Khan, was detained following accusations of rape made by a 30-year-old woman he claimed to be treating.

The outrage escalated after the arrest, with a mob reportedly vandalizing his property and setting it ablaze. Law enforcement and administrative measures have been undertaken, sealing Khan's unregistered clinic and probing further allegations.

Meanwhile, villagers and activists have protested the police actions, claiming the allegations against Khan are a fabrication. Despite the uproar, authorities continue to investigate the broader implications of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)