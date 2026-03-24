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Indore Doctor Arrested Amid Allegations and Public Outrage

A doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the guise of medical treatment. Following his arrest, public outrage led to vandalism and arson at his home. The authorities have taken action, sealing his clinic due to irregularities and conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:08 IST
Indore Doctor Arrested Amid Allegations and Public Outrage
Doctor
  • Country:
  • India

An arrest in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh has ignited significant public anger. A local doctor, Shahid alias Saeed Khan, was detained following accusations of rape made by a 30-year-old woman he claimed to be treating.

The outrage escalated after the arrest, with a mob reportedly vandalizing his property and setting it ablaze. Law enforcement and administrative measures have been undertaken, sealing Khan's unregistered clinic and probing further allegations.

Meanwhile, villagers and activists have protested the police actions, claiming the allegations against Khan are a fabrication. Despite the uproar, authorities continue to investigate the broader implications of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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