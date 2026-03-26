Revitalizing Indian Languages: A New Dawn for Linguistic Diversity

In a robust move to promote indigenous linguistic development, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the need to decolonise language and knowledge systems. During his visit to Mysuru, he discussed ongoing initiatives with the Central Institute of Indian Languages, focusing on enhancing the ecosystem of Bharatiya languages through research and innovation.

Pradhan stressed the importance of expanding Indian languages beyond the 22 Scheduled Languages, advocating for the inclusion of linguistic diversity in national discourse. Collaborative frameworks and decentralised participation, alongside structured workshops, are part of this renewed linguistic strategy.

At an international academic conference, the minister underscored the role of education in societal transformation. Discussions revolved around the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to integrate traditional Indian knowledge into academia, thereby refining educational strategies in line with India's civilisational ethos amid contemporary challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)