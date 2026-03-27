Mystery Spill in Gulf of Mexico Tied to Vessel and Natural Oil Seepage

On Thursday, Secretary of the Mexican Navy, Raymundo Morales, attributed the recent oil spill along the Gulf of Mexico coast to a vessel and natural oil seepage from the seabed. This revelation counters initial fears of a potential disaster caused by oil industry activities.

In a move to ensure public safety and environmental protection, Mexico's state-owned oil company, Pemex, has commenced underwater inspections. These checks aim to conclusively rule out any structural failures in existing oil rigs that might have contributed to the spill.

The incident brought heightened attention to oil extraction activities in the region, underscoring the sensitive balance between natural resources and industrial operations. The authorities' prompt response could mitigate the adverse environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)