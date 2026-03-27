TikTok Under Scrutiny: Impact on Youth Mental Health
The French education ministry has lodged a report to the Paris prosecutor's office about TikTok's potential link to mental health issues in youths, due to excessive screen time. TikTok, owned by ByteDance, faces increasing scrutiny as previous investigations considered risks of its algorithms on youth suicide.
- Country:
- France
TikTok, the social media app owned by China's ByteDance, is facing new allegations from the French education ministry regarding its possible role in mental health issues among young people. The ministry has reported the app to the Paris prosecutor's department due to concerns over excessive screen time.
This development adds to the ongoing scrutiny TikTok faces in France. Last November, French judicial authorities launched an investigation into whether the platform's algorithms posed risks that could potentially lead young users towards suicidal tendencies.
In response, TikTok has firmly denied these accusations, asserting that the claims are baseless. The controversy highlights the increasing focus on the impact of social media usage on the mental health of younger demographics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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