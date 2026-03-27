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Strengthening Bonds: Bangladesh and India's Path to Amicable Relations

Bangladesh's envoy Riaz Hamidullah highlighted the importance of addressing sensitive issues with India amicably to maintain a mutually beneficial partnership. He stressed on building deeper ties by overcoming differences, as Bangladesh aims to collaborate with India amidst global challenges. Past political strains are being addressed to reinforce cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:22 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Bangladesh and India's Path to Amicable Relations
Riaz Hamidullah
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event commemorating Bangladesh's Independence Day, Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's envoy, emphasized the need for maintaining a "mutually beneficial" partnership with India by addressing "difficult" and "sensitive" issues amicably. His remarks echoed a commitment to transcending past differences for a strengthened bond.

Hamidullah called for sincere dialogue, particularly in areas of trade, security, and resource sharing, to navigate the complexities and uncertainties of the current global order. With challenges on the horizon, Bangladesh is eager to collaborate with India on open regionalism and multilateralism as responsible nations.

Relations between Bangladesh and India faced strains during a previous interim government. However, the assumption of office by Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman has spurred efforts to rebuild ties, focusing on values like dignity, equality, and mutual respect, paving the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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