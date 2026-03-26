Left Menu

Justice Department Settles $1.2M Lawsuit with Michael Flynn

The Justice Department has settled a lawsuit with Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, for about $1.2 million. This concludes Flynn's lawsuit, where he claimed malicious prosecution by the FBI. Flynn previously pleaded guilty to lying about Russian contacts but was pardoned by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:02 IST
Justice Department Settles $1.2M Lawsuit with Michael Flynn
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Department of Justice has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Michael Flynn, resolving a 2023 lawsuit that claimed malicious prosecution. Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, had been embroiled in legal battles following his guilty plea for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, criticizing the probe, stated the settlement as a move to correct a 'historical injustice' linked to the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation, which she alleged was politicized. While Flynn's lawsuit initially sought $50 million, the agreed amount underscores a significant compromise amidst ongoing scrutiny of the investigation's origin.

Flynn, who maintains his stance of innocence, lamented the long-term impact on his life and finances. His plea withdrawal attempt in 2020 and subsequent presidential pardon by Trump mark the continuing debates around FBI motives during the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

 India
2
Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

 India
3
From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

 India
4
Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is powering energy transition but not without costs

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026