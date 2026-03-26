Justice Department Settles $1.2M Lawsuit with Michael Flynn

The United States Department of Justice has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Michael Flynn, resolving a 2023 lawsuit that claimed malicious prosecution. Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, had been embroiled in legal battles following his guilty plea for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, criticizing the probe, stated the settlement as a move to correct a 'historical injustice' linked to the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation, which she alleged was politicized. While Flynn's lawsuit initially sought $50 million, the agreed amount underscores a significant compromise amidst ongoing scrutiny of the investigation's origin.

Flynn, who maintains his stance of innocence, lamented the long-term impact on his life and finances. His plea withdrawal attempt in 2020 and subsequent presidential pardon by Trump mark the continuing debates around FBI motives during the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)