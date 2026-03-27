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Global Partnership Conclave 2026: Strengthening International Academic Collaborations at Chandigarh University

The 2nd edition of the Global Partnership Conclave 2026 was held at Chandigarh University, featuring over 60 delegates from 40 international universities across 20 countries. Prominent figures like Denis Alipov and Juan Antonio March Pujol attended, focusing on global partnerships to advance education and innovation, emphasizing strong India-Russia ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:21 IST
Global Partnership Conclave 2026: Strengthening International Academic Collaborations at Chandigarh University
  • Country:
  • India

More than 60 delegates from 40 prestigious international universities gathered at Chandigarh University for the second edition of the Global Partnership Conclave 2026. Spanning four days, the event emphasized strengthening global partnerships, collaboration, and innovation for a future-ready education sector.

With notable attendees such as Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, and Juan Antonio March Pujol, Spanish Ambassador to India, the conclave highlighted enduring ties, especially between India and Russia, in areas like education. Discussions focused on increasing collaborations, joint academic programs, and new initiatives under India's National Education Policy.

Chandigarh University's initiative aims to enhance academic experiences through international exposure, with over 530 partnerships worldwide. As a NAAC A+ Grade University, it offers diverse programs and strives for global prominence, hosting international students and faculty, emphasizing knowledge exchange and research collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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