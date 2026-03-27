Historic First Convocation at Nalanda University's Permanent Campus

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the second convocation of Nalanda University as the chief guest on March 31. This monumental event will take place at the university's newly established permanent campus in Rajgir. Murmu's presence will also spotlight the inauguration of the university's 2,000-seat auditorium.

In a historical move, President Murmu will confer degrees, deliver the convocation address, and personally award gold medals to top students. This convocation is significant as it is the first being held at the permanent campus, officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2024.

Additionally, the ceremony will see the launch of 'Manjiri,' an alumni magazine developed by current students. The Centre for Southeast Asian Studies will be officially inaugurated on this day. High-profile attendees include Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.