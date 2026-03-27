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Historic First Convocation at Nalanda University's Permanent Campus

President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the second convocation of Nalanda University, marking the first at its permanent campus in Rajgir. This event will honor meritorious students, feature an alumni magazine launch, and witness the inauguration of a new auditorium as well as Southeast Asian Studies center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:44 IST
Historic First Convocation at Nalanda University's Permanent Campus
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President Droupadi Murmu will grace the second convocation of Nalanda University as the chief guest on March 31. This monumental event will take place at the university's newly established permanent campus in Rajgir. Murmu's presence will also spotlight the inauguration of the university's 2,000-seat auditorium.

In a historical move, President Murmu will confer degrees, deliver the convocation address, and personally award gold medals to top students. This convocation is significant as it is the first being held at the permanent campus, officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2024.

Additionally, the ceremony will see the launch of 'Manjiri,' an alumni magazine developed by current students. The Centre for Southeast Asian Studies will be officially inaugurated on this day. High-profile attendees include Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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