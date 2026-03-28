Mohamed Salah: An Irreplaceable Legacy at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward who emerged as one of Liverpool's all-time greats, announced his departure from the club at the end of the season, according to his former manager Juergen Klopp. Salah, now 33, played a pivotal role in Liverpool's football success, winning two Premier League titles among numerous other accolades.

Klopp, who signed Salah from AS Roma in 2017, praised the player's professional standards, telling the BBC, "He set completely new standards for a professional football player -- his work ethic and recovery discipline are unmatched." The German manager hinted at Salah playing for many more years despite his imminent exit from Liverpool.

Reflecting on their partnership, Klopp described it as a "perfect match" and conveyed pride in having contributed to Salah's illustrious career. As Salah moves on, Klopp emphasized it as an opportunity for Liverpool to explore new talent, describing the transition as entirely normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)