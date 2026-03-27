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Guiding Education Through Shiksha Mahakumbh's Vision

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta highlighted the need for an education system fostering sustainability and sensitivity. He praised initiatives like Shiksha Mahakumbh for promoting holistic growth and India-centric education. The event, scheduled in October 2026, aims to redefine education aligning with national values and global aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:00 IST
Guiding Education Through Shiksha Mahakumbh's Vision
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta underscored the imperative for an education system that not only equips individuals for employment but also nurtures sustainability and sensitivity. Speaking at the release of the Shiksha Mahakumbh 2026 brochure, Gupta praised the pivotal role these initiatives play in framing the future of education.

The sixth edition of Shiksha Mahakumbh is slated to occur from October 9 to 10, 2026, at the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur. This event, organized in collaboration with institutions funded by the government from regions including Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, sets to connect educational philosophies with India's cultural essence.

Gupta emphasized the importance of integrating India's knowledge traditions into modern educational contexts. With the theme, 'Education, Nature and Progress- Educating for Development and Harmony with Nature,' Shiksha Mahakumbh 6.0 aspires to align education with national values and global aspirations, forming a confluence of transformative ideas.

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