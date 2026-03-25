Constitutional Clash: Controversy Over Satara SP Suspension

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde announced that a decision regarding the suspension of Satara SP Tushar Doshi will be deferred until legal and constitutional experts provide their input.

This comes after Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe issued an order for Doshi's suspension following disturbances during the Zilla Parishad president elections, a move criticized by the ruling BJP. Shinde's statement effectively halts the suspension decree until further review.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the separation of powers, noting the executive branch's autonomy in implementing legislative directions when justified by the facts.