Historic All-Woman Committee to Lead Panjab University's VC Selection

The Chancellor of Panjab University, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, has sanctioned an extension for Vice Chancellor Renu Vig, alongside organizing a three-member committee to determine her successor. The extension, effective March 29, follows the conclusion of Vig's three-year term.

This unprecedented all-woman committee is chaired by retired Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. The selection panel includes Shashikala Wanjari, VC of NIEPA, New Delhi, and Vibha Tandon, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology director in Kolkata.

The committee is tasked with expeditiously submitting a shortlist of three to five candidates to the Chancellor. Vig, who started as acting VC in January 2023, became Panjab University's 14th and first female VC after former VC Raj Kumar's resignation under corruption allegations.