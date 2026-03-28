Left Menu

Ilia Malinin: A Triumphant Skating Comeback

American figure skater Ilia Malinin reclaimed his supremacy in the sport by capturing his third world title, bouncing back from an Olympic setback. Scoring 329.40 overall and showcasing five quadruple jumps, Malinin reminded the world of his dominance and intent on redemption after his previous struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:16 IST
Ilia Malinin: A Triumphant Skating Comeback
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Ilia Malinin, the American figure skating sensation, marked a stunning return to prominence by clinching his third world title. Performing in Prague, Malinin overcame the shadow of his Olympic disappointment, where he finished in eighth place, to deliver a stellar performance that solidified his status as a dominant force in the sport.

With a free programme that included an impressive five quadruple jumps, Malinin secured 218.11 points, contributing to an overall score of 329.40. His performance was a statement of redemption following his collapse during the Olympics, reaffirming his place at the pinnacle of figure skating.

Meanwhile, Japanese skaters Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato showcased elegant performances to claim the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Kagiyama, an Olympic silver medallist, improved his standing from sixth place in the short programme to finish second with 306.67 points. His flawless skate to Puccini's Turandot captivated audiences and judges alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

 India
2
Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

 Global
3
India's Strategic Vigilance: Navigating West Asia Crisis

India's Strategic Vigilance: Navigating West Asia Crisis

 India
4
Tragic Discovery: The Mystery of the Missing Six-Year-Old

Tragic Discovery: The Mystery of the Missing Six-Year-Old

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026