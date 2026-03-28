Ilia Malinin: A Triumphant Skating Comeback

Ilia Malinin, the American figure skating sensation, marked a stunning return to prominence by clinching his third world title. Performing in Prague, Malinin overcame the shadow of his Olympic disappointment, where he finished in eighth place, to deliver a stellar performance that solidified his status as a dominant force in the sport.

With a free programme that included an impressive five quadruple jumps, Malinin secured 218.11 points, contributing to an overall score of 329.40. His performance was a statement of redemption following his collapse during the Olympics, reaffirming his place at the pinnacle of figure skating.

Meanwhile, Japanese skaters Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato showcased elegant performances to claim the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Kagiyama, an Olympic silver medallist, improved his standing from sixth place in the short programme to finish second with 306.67 points. His flawless skate to Puccini's Turandot captivated audiences and judges alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)