Delhi Drug Bust: Cafe Owner Among Those Arrested
Two men, including a cafe owner, were arrested in southeast Delhi following the seizure of drugs valued at around Rs 10 lakh. Kartik Mishra and Vishal were apprehended near Taimoor Nagar with 99.25 grams of mephedrone. Investigations reveal Mishra's key role in the supply chain.
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Two men, one of whom is a cafe owner, have been arrested after police seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh in southeast Delhi, officials reported on Saturday.
The police action unfolded on Friday near Taimoor Nagar when officers intercepted vehicles and detained the suspects as they attempted an escape.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Kartik Mishra, 30, of New Friends Colony, and Vishal, 20, from Govindpuri. Police recovered 99.25 grams of mephedrone from their possession. Mishra is alleged to be a pivotal figure in the supply chain, while Vishal is believed to have been aiding in transportation and logistics. Authorities have lodged a case under the NDPS Act at the New Friends Colony police station, with further investigation ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kartik Mishra
- Vishal
- Narcotics
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