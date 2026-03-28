Left Menu

Delhi Drug Bust: Cafe Owner Among Those Arrested

Two men, including a cafe owner, were arrested in southeast Delhi following the seizure of drugs valued at around Rs 10 lakh. Kartik Mishra and Vishal were apprehended near Taimoor Nagar with 99.25 grams of mephedrone. Investigations reveal Mishra's key role in the supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:15 IST
Delhi Drug Bust: Cafe Owner Among Those Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, one of whom is a cafe owner, have been arrested after police seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh in southeast Delhi, officials reported on Saturday.

The police action unfolded on Friday near Taimoor Nagar when officers intercepted vehicles and detained the suspects as they attempted an escape.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Kartik Mishra, 30, of New Friends Colony, and Vishal, 20, from Govindpuri. Police recovered 99.25 grams of mephedrone from their possession. Mishra is alleged to be a pivotal figure in the supply chain, while Vishal is believed to have been aiding in transportation and logistics. Authorities have lodged a case under the NDPS Act at the New Friends Colony police station, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for All 294 Seats in West Bengal Elections

Congress Gears Up for All 294 Seats in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
CBCI Raises Concerns Over Proposed FCRA Bill, 2026

CBCI Raises Concerns Over Proposed FCRA Bill, 2026

 India
3
Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

 India
4
Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026