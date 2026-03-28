Beyond the Horizon: India's Ambitious Space Odyssey

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar affirmed India's burgeoning advancements across various sectors, spotlighting the nation's space aspirations. He spoke at Lok Bhavan, where Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delivered a compelling narrative about his space journey.

Shukla, who became the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), shared his transformative experiences with the students, narrating how he adapted to microgravity and conducted crucial experiments during his 18-day mission in space last year.

The event enlightened students about India's strategic strides in space exploration, emphasizing the forthcoming Gaganyaan mission and the feasibility of the country's first space station. Arlekar and Shukla both reinforced that with dedication, the sky holds no limits for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)