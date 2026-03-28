Ram Navami Clashes: 19 Arrested in Dhanbad

Nineteen individuals were apprehended on Saturday following a stone-pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession in Bhikraipur, located in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, police reported.

The incident, which injured six, occurred as two community groups clashed during the religious festivities on Friday evening. Dhanbad City Superintendent of Police Ritvik Shrivastav confirmed the arrests, which were part of a larger group of nearly 50 individuals named in the FIR.

According to Sindri Sub Divisional Police Officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam, those arrested were taken back to the scene for further inquiry before their judicial remand. Senior police officials have since declared the situation under control, emphasizing enhanced security for the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)