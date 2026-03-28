Ram Navami Clashes: 19 Arrested in Dhanbad
On Saturday, police arrested 19 individuals linked to a stone-pelting incident at a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. The event left six injured on Friday. Authorities have maintained peace in the area, stressing the incident as a minor altercation managed swiftly.
- Country:
- India
Nineteen individuals were apprehended on Saturday following a stone-pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession in Bhikraipur, located in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, police reported.
The incident, which injured six, occurred as two community groups clashed during the religious festivities on Friday evening. Dhanbad City Superintendent of Police Ritvik Shrivastav confirmed the arrests, which were part of a larger group of nearly 50 individuals named in the FIR.
According to Sindri Sub Divisional Police Officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam, those arrested were taken back to the scene for further inquiry before their judicial remand. Senior police officials have since declared the situation under control, emphasizing enhanced security for the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Ram Navami
- stone pelting
- Dhanbad
- arrests
- procession
- police
- security
- clashes
- injured
- judicial custody
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