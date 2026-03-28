Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

In Jammu and Kashmir, a substantial number of schools continue to grapple with notable infrastructure deficiencies, including inadequate toilet facilities, lack of drinking water, and absence of playgrounds. Government data for the 2025-26 period reveals that 2,698 schools lack boys' toilets, and 57 schools do not have toilets for girls.

The report also highlights that 78 schools are missing drinking water facilities and that thousands of schools lack necessary boundary walls and playgrounds. Despite these shortcomings, government efforts are underway, with various construction projects to address these gaps, including 4,481 toilets currently being built.

Moreover, while addressing the shortages in recreational facilities and teaching staff, authorities assure that recreational activities are supported. They also underline that Cluster Resource Coordinators are effectively deployed to cover gaps in subject-specific teaching, maintaining the pupil-teacher ratio within set norms.