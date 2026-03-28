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Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics

Telangana's ambitious plan to develop a world-class sports stadium in Gachibowli aims to host the 2034 Olympics. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a Rs 700 crore investment for the project, highlighting the state's commitment to promoting sports. The initiative seeks to uplift grassroots sportspersons and combat negative youth influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:37 IST
Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art sports stadium at Gachibowli, aiming to host the 2034 Olympics. The Rs 700 crore project is set to commence in three months, reflecting the region's dedication to fostering international sports events.

Reddy, speaking at the inaugural Telangana Legislators' Sports and Cultural Meet-2026, donned a football jersey and emphasized the state government's sports-friendly policies. He criticized the previous government's neglect and highlighted ongoing efforts to support grassroots sportspersons.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the opposition BRS party for their disapproval of hosting football legend Lionel Messi, urging youth to engage in sports to deter negative habits. The Gachibowli stadium development is part of Telangana's broader strategy to promote sports and discourage drug use.

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